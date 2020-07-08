‘Africans must research their own traditional herbs for medicine’

Blade Nzimande said African ministers recently met to discuss the role of African traditional herbs that are used as medicines.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said his department was conducting research on indigenous therapies, including umhlonyane and cannabis, for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Nzimande said determining the safety of these medicines would be paramount, but it should be done by Africans.

“We need to be investing in our own research of our traditional herbs used as medicines, so that these medicines or herbs are not researched by rich people from North America or Europe, who will then register these herbs as if they were European.”

