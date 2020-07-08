5 unions have accepted SAA’s voluntary severance packages – DPE

The Public Enterprises Department said that five unions, including the National Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), had endorsed the plan. However, they have not yet been available for comment.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Enterprises Department said that unions representing South African Airways (SAA) staff had agreed to accept voluntary severance packages which would result in about 2,700 employees being retrenched.

Labour unions met to consult on the matter on Tuesday.

The department said that the position of the SAA Pilots' Association was the only one that was not yet clear.

Creditors will have the final say at a meeting next week where they would have to vote either in favour of the controversial business rescue plan or against it.

Seventy-five percent (75%) of the votes are needed for the plan to go ahead.

If it does get the green light, around 1,000 SAA employees will be retained, while 2,700 others will be retrenched.

Those who are retrenched will have access to the voluntary severance packages.

The Public Enterprises Department said that five unions, including the National Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), had endorsed the plan. However, they have not yet been available for comment.

