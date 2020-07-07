Zondo Commission says it conducted inspections at Mokonyane’s home

It said the investigation was carried out ahead of Monday's testimony from a private contractor on the work he did on Mokonyane's Krugersdorp house after a request from controversial company Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry said that it had conducted an inspection at the home of former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane has continuously denied allegations by Bosasa's former COO Angelo Agrizzi that she received bribes from the company.

Evidence leader Advocate Viwe Notshe said that the Zondo commission’s legal team went to Mokonyane’s home to inspect all the renovations mentioned by Charl le Roux in his testimony.

The visit was done in the presence of Mokonyane’s lawyers. During his testimony, Le Roux said that he had visited Mokonyane’s home on several occasions.

The former minister has denied the allegations against her. The commission resumes on Tuesday with testimony from ANC MP Cedrick Frolick, who has also been implicated in Agrizzi’s testimony.

