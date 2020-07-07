Why SA unlikely to have online voting system in 2021

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and other officials briefed Parliament's Home Affairs Committee earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says electronic voting is unlikely to be in place in time for next year’s local government elections.

They said the IEC was on track with its preparations for the municipal polls, despite a R35 billion budget cut and the impact of COVID-19.

But there is no funding currently available for electronic voting.

The IEC said the COVID-19 pandemic affected its preparations for next year’s local government elections and it has also been compelled to take a R35 million cut in terms of its budget.

But chairperson Glenn Mashinini said plans for 2021 were in place.

“We as the commission are still firmly on track with our plans and preparations for next year’s local government elections.

“We have found ways and identified which areas will be less risky for us going ahead.”

Mashinini said the circumstances under which the IEC is working were extremely difficult.

“Making the plans, we need to be as flexible as possible because the issue of the virus and its impact for us to be able to prepare for the election is really impaired. The certainty of the activities we have to undertake is also a situation where we have to be continuously on the lookout, to say how do we balance the situation to realise the delivery of the coming elections.”

