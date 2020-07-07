W Cape exploring new ways to support diabetics amid COVID-19

Alan Winde said diabetes was the number one comorbidity followed by hypertension or high blood pressure.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated diabetes is the most common underlying condition among people dying from COVID-19 complications.

At least 2,101 people have died so far in the Cape after contracting the virus.

“We are starting with a new process in the Health Department on how we deal with COVID-19 and diabetes.”

He said people over 55 were most at risk. Winde said daily immunisations for other conditions was down by 67% so far this year.

“What worries me about this is that we’re putting all our energy into managing our health response rate to COVID-19, but we’re now missing the health response to other illnesses like HIV and even measles.”

Treatment programmes for other illnesses, such HIV, are also being affected by the coronavirus response.

He said officials must now give more priority to other areas of the health system and diseases that have been put on the backburner.

