UPDATE: Health Dept still open despite 4 COVID-19 infections

People who were in close contact with the employees are being traced to self-quarantine.

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department says it will not close its doors despite four employees contracting COVID-19.

Three workers from the national department and ministerial office are self-isolating or in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

The department says the fourth member had severe symptoms and was now in hospital.

The national Health Department said there was no need to panic as it had the situation under control.

Spokesperson Popo Maja said they had taken all the necessary measures to ensure the virus didn’t spread.

“The Department of Health is still open for business. Offices where these colleagues were working, and their workstations, will be thoroughly decontaminated.”

Maja said Minister Zweli Mkhize was not in physical contact with the four infected people.

He said they’re hopeful their colleagues would recover fast and return to work.