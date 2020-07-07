20°C / 22°C
Section of N1 highway near Kraaifontein closed as truck drivers protest

There’s been a nationwide call for truck drivers to stop operating to protest the employment of foreign drivers.

A view of trucks on the N1 Highway in the Western Cape during a protest on 7 July 2020. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
A view of trucks on the N1 Highway in the Western Cape during a protest on 7 July 2020. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N1 highway has been shut down due to protesting truck drivers.

There’s been a nationwide call for truck drivers to stop operating to protest the employment of foreign drivers.

The disgruntled drivers claim South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers who they say make up about 90% of the workforce.

City traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “The N1 outbound is closed at the Kraaifontein Engine One-Stop. Motorists are being diverted through the garage and back onto the N1 by officers on scene.”

