SA truck drivers heed nationwide strike against hiring of foreign nationals

JOHANNESBURG - South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers

They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.

There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country as a result of the protest.

Michael Mashinini from Port Elizabeth said that he was unemployed and he blamed truck companies for choosing foreign drivers over South Africans.

Mashinini said that he had joined the strike to call on government to compel truck owners to employ more South Africans.

He said that he was out to convince other truck drivers to go on strike but those who decided to work would not be in any danger.

However, truck companies from neighbouring countries said that they had decided to halt their operations as a precaution.

