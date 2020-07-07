Pupils will not be deregistered if they don't return to school - Panyaza Lesufi

Education MEC says the province has introduced measures for parents who aren't comfortable in sending their kids back to school.

Over 2 million grade R, 6 and 11 pupils will return to the classrooms on Monday after almost four months at home.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday briefed the nation on the state of readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motshekga said provinces that are not ready to receive grade R pupils on Monday must present strategic plans for their return by the end of July.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on the state of readiness in the province.

Gauteng has taken a different approach, if families feel that their children cant go back to school, we have given them the opportunity for home education. Those that want their children to come back, we have strengthened the strict protocols within our schools. We have given support to every family to choose the best outcome that will suit their children. Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

He says there will be teething problems between now and until everything is in order, he says.

If we cant get the teaching staff in order, some of the services that we are offering can't be rendered. The law has been amended. If your child is not back at school, they will not be deregistered, they will have space next year. But we encourage parents to choose other options that ensures that their children continue learning. Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

