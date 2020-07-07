Gauteng could overtake W Cape as COVID-19 epicentre this week

The Health Ministry has warned Gauteng residents to brace for a viral onslaught, as the province scrambles to find more beds for patients in critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng could become South Africa's new COVID-19 epicentre as early Wednesday if the number of daily new infections continues its upward trajectory.

The Western Cape now has just 4,000 more COVID-19 cases compared to Gauteng.

The country has recorded more than 205,000 infections so far.

The Health Ministry has warned Gauteng residents to brace for a viral onslaught, as the province scrambles to find more beds for patients in critical condition.

At the start of this month, Gauteng accounted for 29% of the country's cases. Since then, it has seen an increase of at least more than 3,000 new cases each day.

Contrary to this, the Western Cape, the epicentre of the outbreak, has fewer daily new cases, now accounting for 35% of the country's total figures.

The Western Cape still accounts for the highest number of deaths, with 63% of the country’s more than 3,000 deaths occurring in the province.

Gauteng accounts for 12% of the country's fatality rate.

This time last month, the country tested around 30,000 people per day, now a month later, more tests are being carried out with as many as 46,000 test samples being taken per day.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.