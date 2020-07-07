Police probe murder of well-known musician on farm outside Worcester

Wynand Breedt was shot dead over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a well-known musician on a farm outside Worcester.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk said: “Police are investigating a case of murder subsequent to an incident that occurred on Friday night. According to information, police attended to a complaint a body of a man, aged 45, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police are following all leads in order to bring those responsible to book.”

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said that the Breede River community was reeling following Breedt's death.

He said the 45-year-old singer was well known in the area.

