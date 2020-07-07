Police investigating claims that girl (2) raped at Pretoria hospital

The child was allegedly attacked at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital last month and the crime was reported to police last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating allegations that a two-year-old girl has been raped while in isolation at a Pretoria hospital.

The child was allegedly attacked at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital last month and the crime was reported to police last week.

Both the police and hospital are now investigating.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "I can confirm that a case of rape of a minor has been opened at Ga-Rankuwa. Police are investigating and no suspects have been arrested."

