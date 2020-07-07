Outa takes latest tolling battle over contracts to court

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants to force the National Roads Agency, through the PAIA Act, to disclose information about contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is again heading to court over tolling.

Outa wants to force the National Roads Agency, through the PAIA Act, to disclose information about contracts it has with long distance road tolling companies.

The lobby group claims there is a possibility companies could be benefiting from excessive profits.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage explained: “If there is undue profit being made, if they’re increasing their revenues, that money should be going toward lower toll fees or Sanral. We want to know exactly what happened and they won’t show us.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.