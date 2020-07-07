Outa heading to court to force Sanral to disclose toll concession contracts

Outa claims that there's a possibility that these concessionaire companies could be benefiting from excessive profits.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is heading to court in a bid to force Sanral to disclose information about contracts it has with long-distance road tolling concession companies.

Outa claims that there's a possibility that these concessionaire companies could be benefiting from excessive profits.

The civil rights organisation said that it had also written to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene and disclose the financial reports of these contracts.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage: "If there is undue profits being made, if these concessionaires are increasing their revenues to the extent that we should either get lower toll fees or some of that money should come back to Sanral which is part of those contracts, we want to see exactly what's happening and they don't want to show us."

Duvenage said that their lawyers would lodge the court bid in the next few days.

