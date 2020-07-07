20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

NW police open inquest docket after slain officer’s ex-boyfriend found dead

Sando Khandile’s body was found just outside Orkney over the weekend.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have opened an inquest docket after the ex-boyfriend of murdered officer Mamoitoyi Bouwer was found hanging from a tree.

Sando Khandile’s body was found just outside Orkney over the weekend.

This comes just a week after his former lover Sergeant Bouwer was found dead at her home.

There’s been a dramatic twist in Bouwer’s murder case after Khandile was found dead in what's believed to be a suicide.

The police’s Sebata Mokgoabone said: “We can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened for investigation after the body of Sando Khandile, aged 40, was found hanging from a tree between shaft number six and seven on Saturday.”

The discovery comes just a few days after Bouwer was found dead in her home.

It appears she had been hit with a hard object.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA