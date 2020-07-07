NW govt pays tribute to late provincial MEC Kegakilwe

The provincial government said he passed away after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans are paying tribute to the late North West Cooperative Governance MEC Gordon Kegakilwe, who died after contracting COVID-19.

The provincial government said that he passed away after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia symptoms.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that Kegakilwe would be sorely missed

Mokgoro’s spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “On behalf of the people of the North West and the provincial government, Premier Mokgoro has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late Kegakilwe who has ranked as one of the finest to come from the ranks of the African National Congress and was a tried and tested leader. May his soul rest in peace.”

The latest surge in COVID-19 infections means South Africa has now breached the 200,000 mark.

Just under 9,000 new cases were reported over the past 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of known infections to 205,721.

To date, 111 more people succumbed to the virus bringing the national death toll to 3,310.

