No need for re-testing after 14-day isolation, says Gauteng GP group

A group of more than 170 doctors have come together to share their knowledge on the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng General Practitioners’ Collaboration said that people who had COVID-19 could still test positive for more than seven weeks despite them not being infectious anymore.

A group of more than 170 doctors have come together to share their knowledge on the virus.

A member of the Gauteng General Practitioners’ Collaboration, Dr Dan Israel said that people who had been in isolation for 14 days after testing positive did not need to be retested.

"When you repeat the testing, that testing can remain positive for six weeks or seven weeks and we even think beyond that even though the person is no longer infectious. After 14 days, in a normal case, the person is no longer infectious even when they still have a cough. So, there is no point in testing as it drains the limited resources that are available in this country."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.