Mthethwa approves reopening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has given approval for the reopening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives as long as they comply with social distancing protocols.

This means that cinemas, theatres and arts and cultural spaces overall may operate, provided that only 50 people or fewer are present in compliance with health safety protocols.

Some of the minister's directions that have been gazetted include the limitation of operating hours.

