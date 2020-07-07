Mkhize: We are concerned about SA's rising COVID-19 numbers

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that too many South Africans were still not taking the pandemic seriously.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government may need to consider additional lockdown restrictions in parts of the country as infections continued to rise.

However, he said that no decisions had been taken yet.

"We are concerned with the rising numbers. Gauteng is the one area where the numbers have shot up quite high, although, we did expect that they would be rising to the levels which they are doing now."

Mkhize said that too many South Africans were still not taking the pandemic seriously.

The Eastern Cape's coronavirus numbers are of particular concern.

There have been calls for the provincial Health Department to be placed under administration.

Mkhize won't recommend this, for now.

"Taking a province into administration is a challenge. What you have to look at is whether the province is doing what is expected to do. The second question would be are we finding difficulty in cooperation and reluctance and ensuring that programmes that are expected are being implemented."

He admitted that there were 'weaknesses' in the province.

"There is a historical problem of underdevelopment of the health services, there are resource constraints and there are administrative challenges. I think you may want to change here and there but certainly, we want to keep focus on strengthening their management but I wouldn't say we want to take over completely."

