Mkhize to brief MPs on govt's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will address a hybrid plenary sitting on Wednesday to give a report on the progress made by government in response to the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize returns to Parliament this week to brief MPs about the worsening COVID-19 infection numbers.

The Health Minister has been at pains to prepare the nation for a rough ride ahead.

Government made the call to open up the economy long before the peak in infections.

So now, with confirmed infections likely to be well over 200,000 and a steeply rising infection curve, all eyes will be on Zweli Mkhize.

MPs will be keen to hear what the minister has to say about government’s risk-adjusted strategy amid the growing numbers.

Mkhize can also expect members to raise a number of concerns about the return of more pupils to school.

Grades R, 6 and 11 this week returned to the classroom after almost four months of lockdown.

Mkhize won’t be the only minister to face off with MPs and will be joined by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

