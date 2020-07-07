Mkhize: Hard lockdown was one of best decisions we took

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that without a hard lockdown, South Africa would've seen the peak of the pandemic much earlier.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite South Africa reporting almost daily record number cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government's decision to impose the nationwide lockdown had been helpful.

South Africans' movements were severely restricted for over a month, with only essential activity allowed under level five regulations.

Government said at the time that this was done to prepare hospitals for a surge that was expected around September.

But now Mkhize has warned that the spike in infections would start from this month, especially in provinces that had been hardest hit.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape have the most cases and fatalities.

“It gave us the opportunity to defer the spread. What we are seeing now could have easily happened in April but the (hard lockdown) was one of the best decisions we took.”

