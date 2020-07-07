Massmart starts consultation process that may affect 1,800 Game employees

In an update to shareholders on Monday morning, the retailer said that it had made the decision after completing an assessment of opportunities to improve efficiency.

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart said that it had started a consultation process that may affect 1,800 employees at Game stores in South Africa.

Massmart said that it was taking the next step under Section 189 of the act, which governs, among other things, the procedures that companies must follow ahead of any possible retrenchments.

In addition to Game, Massmart owns Makro, Dion Wired, Builders Warehouse and Masscash.

