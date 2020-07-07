Man accused of Philippi teen’s murder abandons bail bid

Leonard Mzingeli was arrested shortly after 17-year-old Amahle Quku's body was found in the area last month.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a teenage girl from Philippi has abandoned his bail bid.

Leonard Mzingeli’s case was heard in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested shortly after 17-year-old Amahle Quku' s body was found in the area last month.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case against Leonard Mzingeli was postponed to October for further investigation.

Last month, residents found Quku's naked body dumped in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, days after she was last seen by her family.

The teen's hands were bound.

Mzingeli is apparently from the same community and was known to the deceased.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has instructed members of his court watching brief unit to monitor the case closely.

It's their role to ensure each leg of the criminal justice system is operating optimally.

At the same court, another man, Khayalethu Mkhumathela, has appeared in connection with the rape of a 70-year-old woman, also in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Philippi.

His case has been postponed for a bail application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.