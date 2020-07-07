Madikizela concerned by resurgence in WC taxi violence

Six people, including five taxi drivers, have been killed in Nyanga and Philippi since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with taxi leaders to try and resolve ongoing taxi-related murders that have flared up in the Western Cape.

In the latest shootings in Nyanga on Monday, three people were gunned down.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the motive behind the six taxi-related murders was still under investigation.

He said, however, that issues of operating licences and route invasions had been identified as the main causes of conflict in the industry.

Madikizela said that since January, his department had recorded 40 taxi-related murders and 20 cases of attempted murders.

"I'm very concerned with the taxi violence that is starting to raise its ugly head again in the Western Cape. It is in my interest to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible."

Communities where taxi violence has been rife, include Paarl, Delft, Bellville, Bloekombos, Ceres, Masiphumelele, and Nyanga and involve either Cata or Codeta and affiliated associations.

