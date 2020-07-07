Sisulu: Land invasions, forced removals won’t be tolerated

Lindiwe Sisulu has told the NCOP that as much as illegal occupation would not be tolerated, evictions were equally not allowed during lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said no land invasions or forced removals would be tolerated.

Sisulu has told the NCOP that as much as illegal occupation would not be tolerated, evictions were equally not allowed during lockdown.

The minister was responding to the forced removal of a naked man from his shack on municipal land in Khayelitsha last week.

Sisulu has issued a strong warning against any government sphere that evicts anyone, including land invaders.

She described the action as a human rights violation.

“On the matter between us and the Human Rights Commission, we have taken this on review to the courts. This is a breach of human rights on a phenomenal level and won’t be tolerated.”

Sisulu said authorities should rather approach the courts when land was illegally invaded, especially during a state of disaster.

She also called on authorities to be more proactive in preventing invasions from even happening and has suggested the use of the army.

“Not only do we have the police, we also have the capacity of the defence force to ensure we protect land at threat.”

