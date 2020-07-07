Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

The board has to ensure the safety of participants and the efficacy of the vaccine being tested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, has been invited by the United States government to serve on a 12-member expert panel of the data and safety monitoring board for the first COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

Professor Makgoba said that he was honoured and inspired by the invitation.

Scientists conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials include those at Wits University and they’ve committed to stop testing at the first sign of health risks.

The 12-member expert panel currently consists of nine US scientists, physicians, ethicists and biostatisticians, along with three experts from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Members are selected based on their expertise and experience and the committee is independent of investigators, organisations, and institutions conducting the vaccine clinical trials.

Makgoba said he’ll do his best to make a meaningful contribution to the team.

