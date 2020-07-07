Eskom to cut power to 5 NC municipalities over failure to settle debts
Collectively, the municipalities owe the struggling state-owned entity over R273 million in electricity fees.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it had been trying to persuade five defaulting municipalities in the Northern Cape to pay their bills.
Collectively, the municipalities owe the struggling state-owned entity over R273 million in electricity fees.
Eskom said that it would now cut power to these five municipalities until they'd settled their debts.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have been engaging with them (municipalities) and all attempts have failed to recover the monies from these municipalities. Power will be cut off from 6am until 8pm.”