20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

EFF: Land expropriation without compensation is non-negotiable

The comments come amid a parliamentary process which is looking at amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

FILE: The EFF's Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: The EFF's Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commemorates their seventh anniversary, the party is hosting a lecture series virtually, focusing on what it calls seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars.

The party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu focused on land expropriation without compensation.

This comes amid a parliamentary process which is looking at amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

Shivambu said this was non-negotiable and would happen to rectify the injustices of apartheid and colonialism.

“What is our approach? We do we mean when we say the state must be the custodian of all land and distribute it equally? We must understand the context so that we know the pillars of economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA