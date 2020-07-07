EFF: Land expropriation without compensation is non-negotiable

The comments come amid a parliamentary process which is looking at amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commemorates their seventh anniversary, the party is hosting a lecture series virtually, focusing on what it calls seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars.

The party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu focused on land expropriation without compensation.

This comes amid a parliamentary process which is looking at amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

Shivambu said this was non-negotiable and would happen to rectify the injustices of apartheid and colonialism.

“What is our approach? We do we mean when we say the state must be the custodian of all land and distribute it equally? We must understand the context so that we know the pillars of economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Through the motion led by the EFF, the Parliament embarked on nationwide public hearings for the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.#EFFTurns7 pic.twitter.com/Na2kIgpjl2 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 6, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.