Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

The Competition Tribunal said that the company abused its dominance when it hiked the prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal has found Dis-Chem pharmacies guilty of contravening the Competition Act by selling surgical face masks at excessive prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail group has been ordered to pay an administrative penalty of over R1 million.

Dis-Chem is alleged to have hiked the price by between 43% and 261%.

The tribunal said that the company abused its dominance when it hiked the prices.

