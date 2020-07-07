Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

Police are also investigating claims that the child was sexually assaulted while in COVID-19 isolation at the Pretoria facility last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it had received a preliminary report from the George Mukhari Academic Hospital which was investigating allegations that a two-year-old girl was raped at its facility.

According to investigators, the case was opened last week.

The Gauteng Health Department's Kwara Kekana: "The hospital has been in constant contact with the child's family and has continued to provide psychological support to the child and to the family. Additionally, the hospital is also conducting its own investigations."

