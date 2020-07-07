DA claims govt wants to use COVID-19 pandemic to reorganise state

The party said that it was in possession of a document that appeared to be authorised by the Cooperative Governance Department and was labeled top secret.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants an explanation from government after claiming it was in possession of a document, which describes the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity for the “macro reorganisation of the state”.

In March, when President Cyril Rampahosa declared a state of disaster in the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak, he also set up a national coronavirus command council.

The DA claims to have documents which propose making this command council system a model of government beyond the lockdown.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia has compared it to a coup: “We have centralised decision making that they want to introduce and they want it to function exactly like the command council. The document goes on to say, never waste a good crisis because it’s an unrivaled opportunity to reimagine and reorganise society, addressing deep structural issues."

Neither government nor the Cooperative Governance Department have been available for comment yet.

