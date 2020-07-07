CT truck protests hamper traffic on N7, while N1 near Kraaifontein reopened

There’s been a nationwide call for truck drivers to stop operating to protest the employment of foreign drivers.

CAPE TOWN - The N7 highway remains affected by truck driver protests, while the N1 has been reopened.

The disgruntled drivers claim South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers who they say make up about 90% of the workforce.

City traffic service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “There are reports of multiple trucks across the N7 between Atlantis and Morningside. Officials are on scene to divert motorists onto the shoulder.”

