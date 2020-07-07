COVID-19 UIF fraud suspects granted bail, to appear in September again

They were granted bail of R5,000 each by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects linked to the R5.7 million COVID-19 UIF fraud will return to court in September.

The stolen money was intended for labour brokers to pay about 1,400 UIF beneficiaries.

Some of it was fraudulently transferred into the account of an employee who then distributed the money to his family members.

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjane: "The State did not oppose bail on the basis of their cooperation and all five vehicles bought by the proceeds were recovered on their arrest."

