COVID-19 outbreak at EC convent now under control

Sixteen of the 17 nuns at Mthatha’s Mother House Convent who tested positive for the disease have recovered.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 outbreak at Mthatha’s Mother House Convent in the Eastern Cape has been brought under control.

Sixteen of the 17 nuns who tested positive for the disease have recovered.

The Congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters have confirmed that five nuns died last month after contracting the virus.

Mthatha Catholic Bishop Sithembile Sipuka said that together with the provincial Health Department, the situation had been changed for the better.

"They've been following us, checking up on us on a daily basis, providing us with PPEs. They didn't take the sisters away but arranged that they be quarantined at the convent."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.