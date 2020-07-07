Court to hear assessment reports on 2 suspected Khayelitsha cop killers

Constable Mzuvukile Emmanuel Hlahleni was stoned to death early last month. The Hawks arrested four suspects for the killing on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects, including two minors, appeared in court on Monday for the murder of an off-duty policeman in Khayelitsha.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 39, were arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

Constable Mzuvukile Emmanuel Hlahleni was stoned to death early last month.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said that the case of murder against two juveniles was remanded until Wednesday for assessment reports.

Meanwhile, the two adults are due back in court next week: "The case against the two adults was postponed to 13 July for bail information. The two adults remain in custody until the next court appearance."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.