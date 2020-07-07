Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

The City of Cape Town said those registered on its database would be given toolkits.

CAPE TOWN – At least 10,000 informal traders will soon be able to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The City of Cape Town said those registered on its database would be given toolkits.

The City has called on informal traders to register themselves in order to trade legally.

With the adequate paperwork, in the form of a permit or concession letter, informal traders are being allowed to operate their businesses during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, the City has jumped in to help ensure registered traders take the necessary precautions to reopen safely and resume trading as required by lockdown regulations.

They will be providing free COVID-19 toolkits containing three litres of hand sanitiser, a social-distancing mat to remind customers to keep a 1.5 metre distance from traders, two cloth masks, a beanie, as well as a toolkit bag with information on how to operate safely during the pandemic.

Registered informal traders will be contacted by the City via SMS and will need to indicate if they are interested in the offer.

There are a limited number of toolkits available and they will be issued on a first-come first-served basis.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.