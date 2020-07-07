20°C / 22°C
Brrr! 'Intense' cold front to hit parts of SA

The weather service says the cold in the Western Cape will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point as a cold front creeps into Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point as a cold front creeps into Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A cold front in expected to make landfall across the country from Thursday this week.

The weather service says the cold in the Western Cape will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Forecaster Babelelo Maliagke said temperatures would drop to 10 degrees.

“It is going to be cold. It will start in the Western Cape and move over into the western interior and the central parts of the country.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

