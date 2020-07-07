Brrr! 'Intense' cold front to hit parts of SA

The weather service says the cold in the Western Cape will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

JOHANNESBURG - A cold front in expected to make landfall across the country from Thursday this week.

Forecaster Babelelo Maliagke said temperatures would drop to 10 degrees.

“It is going to be cold. It will start in the Western Cape and move over into the western interior and the central parts of the country.”

⚠️ An intense #ColdFront will make landfall in the Western Cape early on Friday (10 July 2020) morning.⚠️



The public and small stock farmers should take note that heavy rain, flooding, gale force winds and snowfall on the high lying areas can be expected. More updates later. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2020

