Astron Energy site in Milnerton declared safe after deadly explosion

A memorial service for workers who died in the Astron fuel refinery explosion will be held this week.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service for workers who died in the Astron fuel refinery explosion will be held this week.

The company said that two young chemical engineers, Mpilo Sibiya and Likhona Vece, lost their lives in the incident that happened at the Milnerton plant last Thursday.

Seven workers were admitted to hospital, one is in a stable condition and six have been discharged.

Astron Energy said that there was no threat to fuel supplies as a result of the explosion.

Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo: "Assessments have confirmed that the site is secure and carries no health risk to communities surrounding the refinery. A full investigation into the incident is under way and it's too early to speculate on the causes of this tragic event."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.