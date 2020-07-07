4 Health Dept employees test positive for COVID-19

People who were in close contact with the employees are being traced to self-quarantine.

JOHANNESBURG – Four Department of Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the department said people who were in close contact with the employees were being traced to self-quarantine.

The Health Department confirmed that it would not close and continue to operate.

“The minister and the deputy health minister have not been in physical contact with any of the employees,” the statement continued.

The department urged people to continue to wear their masks to cover the nose and mouth and to obey social distancing rules.