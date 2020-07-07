3 people recovering after being shot in gang-related shootings

Police are investigating three attempted murder cases - one where a pregnant woman and a man were shot in Hanover Park and that of a boy in Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - Three residents, including an 11-year-old boy, are recovering in hospital after they were shot in two gang-infested areas in Cape Town.

Manenberg ward councillor Aslam Cassiem said that the Manenberg area had been fairly quiet over the past week.

On Sunday, an 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded in gang-related crossfire.

According to police, the violence started after stone-throwing between rival gangs.

A video circulating on social media shows a gunman firing shots in full view of residents and children.

Cassiem said that in his view it wasn't exactly gang-related, adding that residents came out because they were sick and tired of constant stone-throwing in the area.

"They were throwing stones and brick at one another. There has been gang violence but this incident was not part of the ongoing gang warfare."

A man has since been arrested.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a pregnant woman and a man while walking in Surwood Walk in Hanover Park.

