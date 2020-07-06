UPDATE: Ex-VBS CFO Philip Truter granted R50k bail in looting matter

Truter allegedly failed in his primary duty to manage financial risk for VBS and his fiduciary duty to report all irregularities.

JOHANNESBURG - Former VBS Mutual Bank CFO Philip Truter has been granted R50,000 bail by the Palm Ridge Commercial Court.

But the State said he intended to plead guilty.

Earlier, he said in his bail application that he was sorry for the hardship that VBS caused for its depositors and he took responsibility for his actions.

He is the eighth accused after the first seven appeared, charged and granted R100,000 bail each.

He sobbed in the dock as his wife’s affidavit was read in which she said that he was not well physically and emotionally.

She says she earns R12,000 net salary

She said that she earns a R12,000 net salary per month and the family had to depend on the church for food, napkins and soy milk for their baby, who had allergies.

Under his watch, the bank was allegedly robbed of about R2.7 billion of depositor’s money.

