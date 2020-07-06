20°C / 22°C
Teachers union Naptosa: Schools doing their best as more pupils return

Since schools resumed last month, about 2740 educators and 1,260 pupils have contracted COVID-19.

FILE: A teacher takes the temperature and sanitises the hands of a pupil returning to Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School on 8 June 2020. Picture: Gauteng Provincial Government.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As more pupils returned to school on Monday, teachers union Naptosa said it had identified a number of hiccups.

Over two million pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 went back to class after four months of being home due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Unions have expressed concerns, saying teachers and pupils are at risk of contracting the virus.

Naptosa's Basil Manuel said: “Firstly, schools are trying to make this work and that’s what we’d like to see. We have also seen schools that have been closed after people tested positive over the weekend.”

Since schools resumed last month, about 2,740 educators and 1,260 pupils have contracted COVID-19.

At least 14 teachers and three children have died.

