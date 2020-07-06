Suspects in R5.7m UIF fraud granted bail

The money was intended for labour brokers to distribute to about 1,400 UIF beneficiaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects linked to the R5.7 million COVID-19 UIF fraud have been granted R5,000 bail each by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Some of it was, however, fraudulently transferred into the account of employee Tshepang Phohole, who wired it to his family members.

The State did not oppose bail on the basis that since the arrest, the six suspects had been cooperating with the investigation and their addressed had been verified.

The court has ordered them not to dispose of the material goods that were bought with the fraudulently obtained money until the Hawks conclude their probe.

The National Prosecuting Authority has obtained permission to freeze and close more than 20 accounts.

Five cars were seized during the arrest at the weekend.

The case has been postponed to September for further investigations.

