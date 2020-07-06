SANDF: More military health personnel will be deployed to EC if needed

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said that more military health services personnel would be deployed to the Eastern Cape if they were needed.

A group of military medical experts has been sent to the province where there's been a marked uptick in COVID-19 infections.

Following Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's call for the SANDF to help in reining the spread of COVID-19, 57 military health personnel have been deployed to the province.

Mabuyane will on Tuesday outline the province's community based COVID-19 response strategy and how SANDF officials will fit into the plan.

The SANDF's Jaco Theunissen, said that future deployments would largely depend on the number of COVID-19 infections.

"We will remain there until the situation changes and there might even be a requirement to send more people there. Obviously, the Defence Force, as with all government departments, remain active until this pandemic is over."

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has the highest number of coronavirus infections, with 9,462 cases in total, followed by the Buffalo City and OR Tambo districts.

So far, 19,490 people in the province have recovered.

