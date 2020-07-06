Pregnant KZN woman murdered in own home

The body of the 26-year-old woman was found on a farm in Weenan over the weekend, her throat had been slit.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the latest murder case involving a pregnant woman in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's alleged that three men entered her home locked her husband and children in one room and then killed her in the bathroom on Saturday.

In the same province, a 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrates Court on Monday morning in connection with the rape and murder of another pregnant woman.

Her body was found in a forest in Hlobane last week after she had been thrown off a cliff.

