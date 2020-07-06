Plans to de-densify CT's Kosovo, Dunoon moves to next phase

Last week, the MEC for Human Settlements and the City’s mayco member met with the Dunoon project steering committee to update residents on the process.

CAPE TOWN - Environmental specialists will this week assess a piece of land earmarked for resettlement as part of the de-densification process.

Two informal settlements in Cape Town have been identified for de-densification to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks Dunoon residents have been frustrated with the process, accusing government of failing to be transparent. The group has asked questions about plans.

But ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said last week’s interactions were distinctly different.

Makeleni said residents’ concerns related to rentals and contracts as the houses built will not be owned by them, something officials could not provide more information on at the time.

Just last week residents living next to the land earmarked for the development were protesting.

They want the land and they want the homes that will be built there.

MEC for Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers, said the public participation process began last week and was shortened from 30 to 10 days.

The units will consist of 1,500 structures for Dunoon residents and 2,000 structures for the Greater Kosovo residents.

