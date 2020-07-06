NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

Gordan Kegakilwe was admitted to a Vryburg hospital on Sunday and immediately placed on oxygen before he was transferred to a Klerksdorp facility the next day, where he died.

BRITS – North West MEC for Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs Gordan Kegakilwe has died after contracting coronavirus.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered cardiac arrest and, despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life,” read the statement from the office of the premier.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has conveyed his condolences to Kegakilwe’s family on behalf of the people of the North West and the provincial government.

“[MEC Kegakilwe] had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader”.

In the latest COVID-19 status report, on Sunday 5 July 2020, the North West province recorded 6,063 cases and 36 deaths. Eight-hundred-and-sixty-five people in the province have recovered.