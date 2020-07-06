Nearly 2.5 million pupils to return to school today after 4 months away

Grades R, 6 and 11 pupils will be joining the grade 7s and matrics.

JOHANNESBURG - About 2.5 million pupils will return to their classrooms on Monday morning after four months of being at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a month since grade sevens and matrics went back to school and since then, 2,740 teachers have been infected by COVID-19 while 1,260 pupils also caught the virus.

Fourteen teachers and staff, as well as three learners nationwide, have died from the virus.

A tough decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as South Africans wait for an anticipated COVID-19 storm.

To address the spatial challenges at many schools, Motshekga said that the department had encouraged platooning and the rotating of different grades on different days.

“We are also aware that a lot of school days have been lost and continue to be lost this year. For some grades more than others, many days will be lost. The revised annual teaching plans have been developed and adopted by provinces and have been communicated to schools and teachers.”

She has addressed the scepticism of many on the decision to have grade R pupils return to the classroom in the middle of a pandemic: “We hear from paediatricians that those in the foundation phase are more at risk if they are not stimulated on an ongoing basis.”

The North West, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal have halted the return of grade R pupils to the classroom.

Motshekga has given them until the end of this month to have them back at school.

Motshekga said that while the number of teachers and pupils contracting COVID-19 was concerning, she said there was no proof that they contracted it while at school.

