Naptosa: SA's decision to reopen schools seems rushed

CAPE TOWN - Teacher's union Naptosa said that protests across the Western Cape against the reopening of schools possibly made Basic Education Minister Angie Mothsekga stand up and take note.

The union has been calling for a delay in learners' return to the classroom as the coronavirus has not yet been contained.

Grade R, 6 and 11 learners are set to return to school on Monday morning to join grade 7s and matriculants, while the return of the remaining grades will be staggered over the next few weeks.

Naptosa's David Millar said that there was still a lot of angst among teachers, parents and school communities at large.

"Naptosa has called on a delayed opening of school to early August. It looks like that is going to happen, nothing in last night's press briefing was said on when schools need to definitively reopen for the other grades but we believe that by early August, mid-August. You're talking about 13 million schoolchildren back at school yet we're still reaching a peak."

Millar said that compared to other countries, South Africa's decision to reopen schools seemed rushed.

"Other countries have waited for the curve to flatten, then they started to talk about reopening schools. We seem to have gone all guns blazing to get as many children back at school as quickly as possible."

