Motorist accused of killing JMPD officer in car accident to appear in court

The suspect was arrested on Sunday for culpable homicide and negligent driving after he crashed into two vehicles in Protea Glen, one of which was a patrolling JMPD car.

JOHANNESBURG - A motorist accused of killing an on-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer in a car accident over the weekend is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “A 41-year-old JMPD officer died in a motor vehicle accident. The officer was on duty and driving a marked patrol car at an intersection road. The driver of a Toyota Hilux collided with the vehicle and was arrested. He will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court.”

